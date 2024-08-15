CPM, tribal association writes letters to CM Revanth Reddy

CPM district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao in his letter to the Chief Minister said even if he starts an incomplete Sitarama project, sufficient funds have to be allotted to complete it.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 August 2024, 04:58 PM

File photo of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Khammam: CPM and Telangana Girijana Sangham wrote open letters to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who was on a maiden visit to the district on Thursday after he assumed the office.

CPM district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao in his letter to the Chief Minister said even if he starts an incomplete Sitarama project, sufficient funds have to be allotted to complete it. He wanted a university sanctioned for Khammam by combining the existing SR&BGNR College and PG College.

If the IT Hub in Khammam was expanded, the youth who go to distant places like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai could get jobs locally. Those who set up IT industries in Khammam should be given priority, he said.

The CPM leader wanted agriculture based industries and food processing centres to be set up besides setting up seed and fish production centres to create employment in Khammam district. Government should develop storage facilities for storing vegetables and other crops.

The condition white ration card should be removed in crop loan waiver guidelines as because of that there were a large number of farmers were not able to avail loan waiver. Unconditional waiver of Rs 2 lakh crop loan should be announced and a GO should be issued.

A large number of people who do not have white ration cards were unable to benefit from the six guarantees announced by Congress and hence white ration cards should be given to all the eligible, Nageswara Rao said.

Telangana Girijana Sangham district general secretary Bhukya Veerabhadram asked Revanth Reddy to appoint a minister for tribal welfare department in the State Cabinet. ITDA should be granted to Khammam for development of welfare of four lakh tribals.

Changes in Sitarama project should be made to provide irrigation facilities to tribal mandals and high level bridges should be sanctioned over streams at Lalapuram and Anjanapuram of Konijarla mandal.

The sangham leader wanted appointment of permanent teachers in ashram schools, to allocate Rs 25 lakh for the development of each gram panchayat, to allocate 300 tribal best available seats to each district and to pay Rs 80,000 scholarship to each student.