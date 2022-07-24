Horse Racing: Fire Power fancied for Raja Mahboob Karan Memorial Cup

Published Date - 06:07 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The LVR Deshmukh-trained Fire Power, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Raja Mahboob Karan Memorial Cup 1600 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65 category-II, the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Code Blue 1, Superstellar 2, The Thunder 3

2. Hard To Toss 1, Isra 2, Fatuma 3

3. Princess Daka 1, Essential 2, Grand Duke 3

4. Gregor Clegane 1, Costello 2, Dream Station 3

5. By The Bay 1, Lifes Song 2, Kingston 3

6. Fire Power 1, Icicle 2, City Of Blessing 3

7. Starwalt 1, Ashwa Pushkin 2, NRI Ruby 3

Day’s Best: Fire Power.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Mini Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, & 4.

Second Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.