Horse Racing: Flash Bond fancied for Mysuru feature

The MP Kamath-trained Flash Bond looks good in the Gonikoppa Plate 1600 metres, the feature event of the races to be held on Wednesday.
Mysuru: The MP Kamath-trained Flash Bond looks good in the Gonikoppa Plate 1600 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 and above in Class-II, in a small field of six runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Wednesday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. King’s Command 1, Unimaginable 2, Country’s Song 3
2. Flash Bond 1, Cavarozzi 2, Square The Circle 3
3. Shivalik Attitude 1, Bacchus 2, Infinite Grace 3
4. Kushaq 1, Herodotus 2, Ghyama 3
5. Queen Star 1, Koala 2, Day Of Combat 3
6. Smart Cadillac 1, Sir Calculus 2, Rising Sun 3
7. Wind Whistler 1, Ceffina 2, Crimson Fire 3
Day’s Best: Smart Cadillac.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.