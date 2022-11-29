Horse Racing: Flash Bond fancied for Mysuru feature

Mysuru: The MP Kamath-trained Flash Bond looks good in the Gonikoppa Plate 1600 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 and above in Class-II, in a small field of six runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Wednesday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. King’s Command 1, Unimaginable 2, Country’s Song 3

2. Flash Bond 1, Cavarozzi 2, Square The Circle 3

3. Shivalik Attitude 1, Bacchus 2, Infinite Grace 3

4. Kushaq 1, Herodotus 2, Ghyama 3

5. Queen Star 1, Koala 2, Day Of Combat 3

6. Smart Cadillac 1, Sir Calculus 2, Rising Sun 3

7. Wind Whistler 1, Ceffina 2, Crimson Fire 3

Day’s Best: Smart Cadillac.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.