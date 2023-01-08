Horse Racing: The Thunder, Beauty Blaz, Exclusive Spark impress in trials

Hyderabad: The Thunder, Beauty Blaze & Exclusive Spark worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday.

SAND:

800m:

Code Blue (RB) 59, 600/45, eased up.

1000m:

Beauty Blaze (Santhosh Raj) & Ar Superior (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43, former strode out well. Hero Of The East (Akshay Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, handy. The Thunder (Gaurav Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/43, maintains form. Pleroma (Akshay Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Exclusive Spark (Md Ismail) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, worked well.

True Marshal (Akshay Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45, unextended. Black Eagle (Mohith Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, unextended. Sundance Kid (Akshay Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well.