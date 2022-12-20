| Horse Racing Juramento Exclusive Spark Stoic Hero Only My Way Shine In Trails

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:50 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Hyderabad: Juramento, Exclusive Spark, Stoic Hero and Only My Way impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday.

SAND

800m:

Francis Bacon (Apprentice) 59, 600/45, handy. Sweet Whisper (RS Jodha) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Ikra (RB) 59, 600/43, good.

Encore (RS Jodha) 58, 600/44, good. Ok Boss (BR Kumar) &

Proud Girl (Md Ismail) 1-2, 600/46, pair finished level.

1000m:

Juramento (Abhay Singh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, impressed. Exclusive Spark (RB) 1-13, 800/57 600/43, note. Stoic Hero (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, good. Only My Way (B Nikhil) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, strode out well. Warwick (P Ajeeth K) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Stunning Force (Md Ismail) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, well in hand.

WINTER OUTER RACE GRASS:

1000m:

Black Auster (Mohith Singh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40, well in hand.

Maverick (Deepak Singh) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42, shaped well. Chica Bonita (AA Vikrant) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, moved easy. Proud Mary (Abhay Singh) & Brilliant Star (B Nikhil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39, former to note.

Spiritual Power (Deepak Singh) & 2y-(Top Class/Golden Queen) (Apprentice) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42, moved together. NRI Angel (BR Kumar) & Ashwa Nawaab (G Naresh) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41, former finished 2L in front. Stag’s Leap (AA Vikrant) & Picture Me (Apprentice) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40, pair worked well.

Canterbury (Apprentice) & Livermore (K Mukesh) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40, former moved well. Cape Town (Dhanu Singh) & 3y-(Stardan/Passion ‘N’ Flames) (RB) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42, moved together.

Hugh Capet (Dhanu Singh) & Mireya (RB) 1-12, 800/58, 600/43, former better. Arba Wahed Arba (RB) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40, unextended. Master Touch (Md Ismail) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39, moved well. NRI Majestic (Aneel) & Raniji (Abhay Singh) 1-10, 800/54, 600/39, former batter.

2y-(Sedgefield/All The Rage) (B Nihkil) & Maa (Gaurav Singh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, pair finished level. Ashwa Gajraj (G Naresh) & NRI Sport (BR Kumar) 1-10. 800/54, 600/41, former shaped well. Black Onyx (Dhanu Singh) & Top Secret (B Nikhil) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41, a fit pair. Humanitarian (RB) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42, not extended.

SAND

800m:

Akash (AA Vikrant) & Black Opal (Deepak Singh) 1-4, 600/48, pair moved freely. Canterbury (Afroz Khan) & Livermore (K Mukesh) 1-3, 600/47, pair moved easy.