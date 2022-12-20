Horse Racing: Juramento, Exclusive Spark, Stoic Hero, Only My Way shine in trails

Juramento, Exclusive Spark, Stoic Hero and Only My Way impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course
Hyderabad: Juramento, Exclusive Spark, Stoic Hero and Only My Way impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday.
SAND
800m:
Francis Bacon (Apprentice) 59, 600/45, handy. Sweet Whisper (RS Jodha) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Ikra (RB) 59, 600/43, good.
Encore (RS Jodha) 58, 600/44, good. Ok Boss (BR Kumar) &
Proud Girl (Md Ismail) 1-2, 600/46, pair finished level.
1000m:
Juramento (Abhay Singh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, impressed. Exclusive Spark (RB) 1-13, 800/57 600/43, note. Stoic Hero (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, good. Only My Way (B Nikhil) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, strode out well. Warwick (P Ajeeth K) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Stunning Force (Md Ismail) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, well in hand.
WINTER OUTER RACE GRASS:
1000m:
Black Auster (Mohith Singh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40, well in hand.
Maverick (Deepak Singh) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42, shaped well. Chica Bonita (AA Vikrant) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, moved easy. Proud Mary (Abhay Singh) & Brilliant Star (B Nikhil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39, former to note.
Spiritual Power (Deepak Singh) & 2y-(Top Class/Golden Queen) (Apprentice) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42, moved together. NRI Angel (BR Kumar) & Ashwa Nawaab (G Naresh) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41, former finished 2L in front. Stag’s Leap (AA Vikrant) & Picture Me (Apprentice) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40, pair worked well.
Canterbury (Apprentice) & Livermore (K Mukesh) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40, former moved well. Cape Town (Dhanu Singh) & 3y-(Stardan/Passion ‘N’ Flames) (RB) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42, moved together.
Hugh Capet (Dhanu Singh) & Mireya (RB) 1-12, 800/58, 600/43, former better. Arba Wahed Arba (RB) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40, unextended. Master Touch (Md Ismail) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39, moved well. NRI Majestic (Aneel) & Raniji (Abhay Singh) 1-10, 800/54, 600/39, former batter.
2y-(Sedgefield/All The Rage) (B Nihkil) & Maa (Gaurav Singh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, pair finished level. Ashwa Gajraj (G Naresh) & NRI Sport (BR Kumar) 1-10. 800/54, 600/41, former shaped well. Black Onyx (Dhanu Singh) & Top Secret (B Nikhil) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41, a fit pair. Humanitarian (RB) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42, not extended.
SAND
800m:
Akash (AA Vikrant) & Black Opal (Deepak Singh) 1-4, 600/48, pair moved freely. Canterbury (Afroz Khan) & Livermore (K Mukesh) 1-3, 600/47, pair moved easy.