Horse Racing: Kesariya Balam and Miss Little Angel shine in trials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:58 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Hyderabad: Kesariya Balam and Miss Little Angel impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Sunday morning.

SAND

800m:

Kesariya Balam (G Naresh) 55, 600/42, pleased.

1000m:

Elusive (Abhay Singh) & Princess Daka (RB) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/48, pair moved freely. Crimson Rose (Abhay Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, moved well. Miss Little Angel (G Naresh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, impressed. Eastern Blaze (Gaurav Singh) & General Atlantic (B Nikhil) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/48, pair moved easy. Raniji (RB) & NRI Majestic (Trainer) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, pair finished level. Black Onyx (Dhanu Singh) & Top Secret (B Nikhil) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/47, moved together. Stag’s Leap (Deepak Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, not extended. Barbet (B Nikhil) & Alabama (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair moved well.