Horse Racing: Kenaf wins N Nari Reddy Memorial

Leo D'Silva-trained Kenaf was ably guided by Afroz Khan to win the N Nari Reddy Memorial Million 1200 metres

Hyderabad: Leo D’Silva-trained Kenaf was ably guided by Afroz Khan to win the N Nari Reddy Memorial Million 1200 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Racecourse, here on Sunday.

RESULTS:

1. Coming Home (1), Shubhrak (2), Star Medal (3), Muaser (4).

W-Rs.- 23, SHP-Rs. 52, P-Rs.10, 23, 24, THP-Rs. 78, SHW-Rs. 13 & 19, F-Rs. 163, Q-Rs. 81, T-Rs. 961.

2. Splendour On Grass (1), Happy Soul (2), Final Judgement (3), Fly Me (4).

Withdrawn: Subha.

W-Rs.- 17, SHP-Rs. 29, P-Rs. 11, 12, 15, THP-Rs. 33, SHW –Rs. 13 & 13, F-Rs. 37, Q-Rs. 19, T-Rs. 54.

3. Divine Destiny (1), Voice Of A Dream (2), Sucker Punch (3), Alpine Girl (4).

W-Rs.- 40, SHP-Rs. 36, P-Rs. 11, 11, 15, THP-Rs. 38, SHW-Rs. 24 & 18, F-Rs. 110, Q-Rs. 58, T-Rs. 380.

4. Adbhut (1), Sangreal (2), Great River (3), N R I Fairy (4).

W-Rs.- 23, SHP-Rs. 27 , P-Rs. 12, 11, 17, THP-Rs. 44, SHW-Rs. 15 & 10, F-Rs. 36, Q-Rs. 18, T-Rs. 114.

5. Beauty Blaze (1), Malibu (2), Above The Law (3), Garnet (4).

W-Rs.-26, SHP-Rs. 288, P-Rs. 13, 108, 44, THP-Rs. 80, SHW-Rs. 17 & 222, F-Rs. 1,309, Q-Rs. 862, T

Rs. 13,048.

6. Kenaf (1), Siddharth (2), Clare (3), Reigning Beauty (4).

W-Rs.- 23, SHP-Rs. 34, P-Rs. 15, 14, THP-Rs. 21, SHW-Rs. 10 & 12, F-Rs. 43, Q-Rs. 162. T-Rs. 58.

7. Winning Streak (1), Painted Apache (2), Nugget (3), Just Incredible (4).

W-Rs.- 96, SHP-Rs. 54, P-Rs. 23, 12, 12, THP-Rs. 72, SHW-Rs. 33 &54, F-Rs. 422, Q-Rs. 161, T-Rs. 1,138.

8. Only My Way (1), Juramento (2), Candy Girl (3), Nightmare (4).

W-Rs.- 142, SHP-Rs. 35, P-Rs. 29, 15, 16, THP-Rs. 47, SHW-Rs. 31 & 18, F-Rs. 722, Q-Rs. 308, T-Rs. 3,043.

Jackpot: 70% Rs. 43,103/-(Winning tickets 7).

Jackpot: 30% Rs. 545/-(Winning tickets 237).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 648/-(Winning tickets 88).

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 74,788/-(C/o).

First Treble: Paid Rs. 231/-(Winning tickets 147).

Second Treble: Paid Rs. 333/-(Winning tickets 87).

Third Treble: Paid Rs. 4,518/- (Winnimg tickets 12).