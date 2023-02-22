Horse Racing: Miss Little Angel wins feature event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Hyderabad: Abhay Singh guided the Ghanta Shashikanth-trained Miss Little Angel to victory in the upper division of the Best Of All Plate 1200 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Race course, here on Wednesday.

RESULTS:

1. Rival (1), Thunder Knight (2), Proud Girl (3), Moon Walk (4).

Withdrawn: Santa Barbara.

W-Rs.- 36, SHP-Rs. 64, P-Rs.14, 19, 12, THP-Rs. 43, SHW-Rs. 13 & 30, F-Rs. 239, Q-Rs. 143, T-Rs. 863.

2. City Cruise (1), Indian King (2), Mireya (3), Voice Of A Dream (4).

W-Rs.- 137, SHP-Rs. 40, P-Rs. 23, 14, 16, THP-Rs. 40, SHW –Rs. 95 & 19, F-Rs. 464, Q-Rs. 160, T-Rs. 1,861.

3. Worcester (1), Clare (2), Great Giver (3), Morning Mist (4).

W-Rs.- 132, SHP-Rs. 20, P-Rs. 19, 15, 12, THP-Rs. 31, SHW-Rs. 30 & 18, F-Rs. 514, Q-Rs. 228, T-Rs. 1,593.

4. Exotic Dancer (1), Laurus (2), Sun Dancer (3), Above The Law (4).

W-Rs.- 212, SHP-Rs. 32 , P-Rs. 77, 14, 53, THP-Rs. 136, SHW-Rs. 94 & 13, F-Rs. 1,856, Q-Rs. 606, T-Rs. 25,581.

5. D Yes Boss (1), Fatuma (2), Plethora (3), Blast In Class (4).

Withdrawn: The Hambone.

W-Rs.-27, SHP-Rs. 68, P-Rs. 14, 18, 29, THP-Rs. 76, SHW-Rs. 12 & 26, F-Rs. 162, Q-Rs. 140, T-Rs. 1,744.

6. Miss Little Angel (1), Baisa (2), Garnet (3), Star Racer (4).

Withdrawn: City Of Blessing & Unmatched.

W-Rs.- 78, SHP-Rs. 38, P-Rs. 25, 13, 26, THP-Rs. 76, SHW-Rs. 43 & 19, F-Rs. 226, Q-Rs. 142. T-Rs. 4,291.

7. Fresh Hope (1), Power Ranger (2), Divine Destiny (3), Bien Pensant (4).

Withdrawn: Nucleus & Undaunted.

W-Rs.- 84, SHP-Rs. 31, P-Rs. 16, 12, 17, THP-Rs. 61, SHW-Rs. 30 & 11, F-Rs. 194, Q-Rs. 87, T-Rs. 1,313.

8. Tripurari (1), Golden Forza (2), Gusty Note (3), Top Diamond (4).

W-Rs.- 45, SHP-Rs. 100, P-Rs. 17, 23, 32, THP-Rs. 102, SHW-Rs. 19 & 39, F-Rs. 350, Q-Rs. 133, T-Rs. 2,500.

9. Varenna (1), Coming Home (2), Saint Emilion (3), Shubhrak (4).

W-Rs.- 62, SHP-Rs. 31, P-Rs. 19, 14, 23, THP-Rs. 66, SHW-Rs. 22 & 20, F-Rs. 162, Q-Rs. 69, T-Rs. 1,170.

1st Jackpot: 100% Rs. 1,49,866/-(C/o).

2nd Jackpot: 70% Rs. 90,208/-(Winning tickets 6).

2nd Jackpot: 30% Rs. 9,665/-(Winning tickets 24).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 18,896/-(Winning tickets 3).

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 17,473/-(Winning tickets 5).

First Treble: Paid Rs. 21,454/-(C/o).

Second Treble: Paid Rs. 10,952/-(Winning tickets 4).

Third Treble: Paid Rs. 1,146/- (Winnimg tickets 83).