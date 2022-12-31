| Horse Racing Kind Of Magic Has The Edge In Kolkata Feature

Horse Racing: Kind Of Magic has the edge in Kolkata feature

Vijay Singh-trained Kind Of Magic who has been well prepared is expected to score in the Wolf 777 Indian Produce Stakes Terms

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:29 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Representational Image

Kolkata: Vijay Singh-trained Kind Of Magic who has been well prepared is expected to score in the Wolf 777 Indian Produce Stakes Terms for horses 3 years old only in a field of seven runners the feature event of the races to be held on Sunday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Summer Night 1, Eastwood 2, Basharat 3

2. Full Of Grace 1, Hellblazer 2, Atlantica 3

3. Asterix 1, Sea Dragon 2, Juggaad 3

4. Senturion 1, D Yourplayyourway 2, Mandolin 3

5. Oasis 1, Stockbridge 2, Third Avenue 3

6. Kind Of Magic 1, Ramiel 2, Contribute 3

7. Pisa 1, Star Justice 2, Jean Lafette 3

Day’s Best: Full Of Grace.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.