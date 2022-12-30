Horse Racing: Xfinity, Ballerina, Huntingdon, Ayr shine in trails

Xfinity, Ballerina, Huntingdon & Ayr pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

Hyderabad: Xfinity, Ballerina, Huntingdon & Ayr pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday.

SAND:

600m:

Prime Gardenia (RB) 47.5, handy. 2y-(Planetaire/No Song) (Dhanu Singh) & Silver Silver (RB) 47, moved together. Great Combo (RS Jodha) & Secret Key (Apprentice) 48, pair moved freely.

800m:

Indian Temple (Mohith Singh) 59, 600/44, moved well. Cash Register (Surya Prakash) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Shazam (Aneel) & Its On (Dhanu Singh) 1-0, 600/46, pair finished level.

1000m:

Xfinity (P Ajeeth K) 1-11, 800/55, 600/43, impressed. Ballerina (Santhosh Raj) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, pleased. Lifetime (RB) & Bash On Regardless (P Ajeeth K) 1-18.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5, pair moved freely.

Maximum Glamour (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Splendor On Grass (Santhosh Raj) & Bold Beauty (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair finished level. Huntingdon (Afroz Khan) & Ayr (K Mukesh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, pair maintains form.