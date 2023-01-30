Horse Racing: Laurus shines in morning trials

Laurus worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:09 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Laurus worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday.

SAND:

1000m:

Zadelle (Apprentice) & Star Cruise (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, moved together. Laurus (Madhu Babu) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Happy Soul (Surya Prakash) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, in good shape. Lifes Song (Abhay Singh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, handy. Miracle Mary (RB) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, fit and well.

Also Read Horse Racing: Hugh Capet fancied for Central Reserve Police Force Cup

NOTED ON SUNDAY 29-1-23

SAND:

800m:

3y-Silver Silver (B Nikhil) & 3y-(Planetaire/Artistic) (Dhanu Singh) 59, 600/44, pair shaped well. 3y-(Planetaire/Mahndavilla) (Dhanu Singh) & 3y-(Declaration of War/Destiny) (B Nikhil) 1-0, 600/45, pair coming up.

1000m:

Pacific Command (Mohith Singh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, handy.