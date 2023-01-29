Horse Racing: Hugh Capet fancied for Central Reserve Police Force Cup

Magan Singh-trained Hugh Capet fancied to win the Central Reserve Police Force Cup 1200 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

Delhi: Magan Singh-trained Hugh Capet fancied to win the Central Reserve Police Force Cup 1200 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-II, rated 60 to 86, (Lower Class Eligible) the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday. False rails are up. First race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Beshiktash 1, Franco 2, Miss Marmalade 3

2. Take A Gamble 1, Manali 2, Ashwa Sabira 3

3. Sun Light 1, Jet Space 2, Texas Gun 3

4. Ashwa Frankie 1, Miss Irina 2, Bagi 3

5. Hugh Capet 1, Hukamori 2, Another Rainbow 3

6. Excellent Girl 1, Periwinkle 2, Virangna 3

Day’s Best: Take A Gamble.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.