Horse Racing: Hugh Capet fancied for Central Reserve Police Force Cup

Magan Singh-trained Hugh Capet fancied to win the Central Reserve Police Force Cup 1200 metres
Delhi: Magan Singh-trained Hugh Capet fancied to win the Central Reserve Police Force Cup 1200 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-II, rated 60 to 86, (Lower Class Eligible) the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday. False rails are up. First race starts at 2.00 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Beshiktash 1, Franco 2, Miss Marmalade 3
2. Take A Gamble 1, Manali 2, Ashwa Sabira 3
3. Sun Light 1, Jet Space 2, Texas Gun 3
4. Ashwa Frankie 1, Miss Irina 2, Bagi 3
5. Hugh Capet 1, Hukamori 2, Another Rainbow 3
6. Excellent Girl 1, Periwinkle 2, Virangna 3
Day’s Best: Take A Gamble.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Treble: 4, 5 & 6.