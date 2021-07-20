Horse Racing: Lombardy shines in morning trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:42 pm

Hyderabad: Lombardy impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Miss Little Angel (RB) 47, moved easy. Staridar (RB) 48, moved freely.

800m:

Titus (AA Vikrant) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. Guty Note (AA Vikrant) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Red Snaper (RB) (From 1200/400) 1-0, handy. Amyra (RB) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely. Good Tidings (Surya Prakash) 1-4, 600/46, moved easy. Committed Warrior (RB) 1-0, 600/47, moved easy.

1000m:

Brisbane (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, worked well. Shaquille (Deepak Singh) 1-19, 800/1-1, 600/47, handy. Havelock Cruise (Deepak Singh) 1-19, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved easy. Elmira (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/48, moved freely. House Of Diamonds (Akshay Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Soloist (Akshay Kumar) & Private Empire (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair fit and well. Falcon Edge (Akshay Kumar) & Lifes Song (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair shaped well. Fashion Universe (Apprentice) & Georgia Peach (Koushik) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, pair worked well.

1200m:

Sovet Pride (Koushik) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/45, good. Balma (RB)

1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46, strode out well. The Special One (Akshay Kumar) 1-30, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/44, looks well. Lombardy (Surya Prakash) 1-29, 1000/1-11, 800/56, 600/41, a fine display. Super Angel (Apprentice) 1-34, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, unextended. Lamha (Koushik) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, strode out well. Horus (Deepak Singh) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Keystone (Akshay Kumar) 1-31, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/45, worked well. Sharp Mind (Jagdale) & Halle Berry (Surya Prakash) 1-33, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/44, former moved well.

1400m:

Smashing Blue (Akshay Kumar) 1-49, 1200/1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, in good shape. Peaky Blinders (Rohit Kumar) & Aerial Combat (Koushik) 1-47, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/45, pair worked well. Show Me Your Walk (Koushik) & Kachnar (Apprentice) 1-48, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46, pair moved well. Kesariya Balam (Apprentice) & Reno Star (Rohit Kumar) 1-46, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .