Horse Racing: The Protector fancied for Kolkata feature

The feature event of the races to be held on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Kolkata: The Javed Khan-trained The Protector, who has improved after his last run, should win the Governor’s Cup 1600 metres, a handicap for horses rated 95 and above in Class-I, a field of seven runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Thursday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Reagan 1, Our Choice 2, Asterix 3

2. Regency Smile 1, Silverita 2, Basharat 3

3. Nautica 1, Dance Along 2, Aletta 3

4. Tycoonist 1, Jean Lafette 2, Devushka 3

5. Harvestime 1, Thar 2, Whistle Blower 3

6. The Protector 1, Awesome One 2, Third Avenue 3

7. Tres Bien 1, Jinsoku 2, Regency Gold 3

Day’s Best: Harvestime.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7