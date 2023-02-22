Horse Racing: Bash On Regardless, Yaletown, Nugget shine in trials

Hyderabad: Bash On Regardless, Yaletown, Nugget, Happy Go Lucky, Alcahol Free, Galwan and Despang impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday.

SAND:

600m:

It’s My Life (B Nikhil) 47, moved easy. Toque Blanche (Santhosh Raj) 48, moved easy.

800m:

Bash On Regardless (Surya Prakash) 56, 600/42, pleased. Zohra (RB) 1-2, 600/46, not extended. Beauty Blaze (Trainer) & City Of Bliss (Santhosh Raj) 1-0, 600/46, pair well in hand. Creative Art (Trainer) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely. Angel Tesoro (Deepak Singh) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely. Black Eagle (Ashhad Asbar) 1-0, 600/46, handy. 3y-(Kingda Ka/Dawalisha) (Mohith Singh) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Lady Racines (Apprentice) 1-0, 600/47, moved well.

1000m:

Detective (Abhay Singh) & Shadow Of The Moon (Kiran Naidu) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, pair moved easy. Australia (Kiran Naidu) & Linewiler (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair moved well. Superstellar (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, strode out well. Thanks (Apprentice) 1-18, (From 1000/400) 45, moved easy. Juramento (Madhu Babu) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, handy. Yaletown (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, worked well. Painted Apache (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, handy. Nugget (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. The Thunder (Ashhad Asbar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Campania (Apprentice) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Mr Perfect (Mohith Singh) 1-15, (From 1000/400) 45, not extended. Happy Go Lucky (Apprentice) & Alcahol Free (Ashhad Asbar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well. Galwan (Apprentice) & Despang (RB) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, pair strode out well.