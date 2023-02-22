Horse Racing: Bash On Regardless, Yaletown, Nugget shine in trials

Bash On Regardless, Yaletown, Nugget, Happy Go Lucky, Alcahol Free, Galwan and Despang impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course
Hyderabad: Bash On Regardless, Yaletown, Nugget, Happy Go Lucky, Alcahol Free, Galwan and Despang impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday.
SAND:
600m:
It’s My Life (B Nikhil) 47, moved easy. Toque Blanche (Santhosh Raj) 48, moved easy.
800m:
Bash On Regardless (Surya Prakash) 56, 600/42, pleased. Zohra (RB) 1-2, 600/46, not extended. Beauty Blaze (Trainer) & City Of Bliss (Santhosh Raj) 1-0, 600/46, pair well in hand. Creative Art (Trainer) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely. Angel Tesoro (Deepak Singh) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely. Black Eagle (Ashhad Asbar) 1-0, 600/46, handy. 3y-(Kingda Ka/Dawalisha) (Mohith Singh) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Lady Racines (Apprentice) 1-0, 600/47, moved well.
1000m:
Detective (Abhay Singh) & Shadow Of The Moon (Kiran Naidu) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, pair moved easy. Australia (Kiran Naidu) & Linewiler (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair moved well. Superstellar (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, strode out well. Thanks (Apprentice) 1-18, (From 1000/400) 45, moved easy. Juramento (Madhu Babu) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, handy. Yaletown (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, worked well. Painted Apache (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, handy. Nugget (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. The Thunder (Ashhad Asbar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Campania (Apprentice) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Mr Perfect (Mohith Singh) 1-15, (From 1000/400) 45, not extended. Happy Go Lucky (Apprentice) & Alcahol Free (Ashhad Asbar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well. Galwan (Apprentice) & Despang (RB) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, pair strode out well.