Horse Racing: Moon’s Blessing fancied for Bengaluru feature

Sulaiman Attaollahi-trained Moon’s Blessing looks good in the Racing Patrons Trophy 1200 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Bengaluru: The Sulaiman Attaollahi-trained Moon’s Blessing looks good in the Racing Patrons Trophy 1200 metres a handicap for horses Rated 70 and above, the feature event of the inaugural day’s races of the Bangalore summer meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. True Faith 1, Cat Whiskers 2, August 3

2. Southern Force 1, Memorable Time 2, Aherne 3

3. Siege Courageous 1, Fighton 2, Mystic Eye 3

4. Tehani 1, Verrocchio 2, Striking Eyes 3

5. Moon’s Blessing 1, Star Glory 2, Promise Kept 3

6. Vivaldo 1, Greenwich 2, Clifford 3

7. Serdar 1, Shabelle 2, Artemis Ignacia 3

Day’s Best: Siege Courageous.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

