Horse Racing: King’s Ransom fancied for Royal Arion Club Indian Turf Invitation Cup

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Representational Image

Bengaluru: Pesi Shroff-trained King’s Ransom looks head and shoulders above the other runners in the fray for the Royal Arion Club Indian Turf Invitation Cup (Grade-I) 2400 metres in the biggest race of the Indian racing calendar to be held here on Sunday. No false rails. First race starts at 1.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Isnt She Beautiful 1, Polished Girl 2, Queen Spirit 3

2. Synthesis 1, Art Gallery 2, Ricardo 3

3. Silver Canyon 1, Stellar Gold 2, Winmylove 3

4. Invincible1, Knotty Charmer 2, Del Pico 3

5. Priceless Gold 1, Imperial Blue 2, Knotty Dancer 3

6. Ahead Of My Time 1, Northern Lights 2, Kensington 3

7. King’s Ransom 1, Imperial Power 2, Mirra 3

8. Amreli 1, Black Eagle 2, Artemis Ignacia 3

Day’s Best: Silver Canyon.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.