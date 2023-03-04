Horse Racing: King’s Ransom fancied for Royal Arion Club Indian Turf Invitation Cup

Pesi Shroff-trained King’s Ransom looks head and shoulders above the other runners in the fray
Bengaluru: Pesi Shroff-trained King’s Ransom looks head and shoulders above the other runners in the fray for the Royal Arion Club Indian Turf Invitation Cup (Grade-I) 2400 metres in the biggest race of the Indian racing calendar to be held here on Sunday. No false rails. First race starts at 1.15 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Isnt She Beautiful 1, Polished Girl 2, Queen Spirit 3
2. Synthesis 1, Art Gallery 2, Ricardo 3
3. Silver Canyon 1, Stellar Gold 2, Winmylove 3
4. Invincible1, Knotty Charmer 2, Del Pico 3
5. Priceless Gold 1, Imperial Blue 2, Knotty Dancer 3
6. Ahead Of My Time 1, Northern Lights 2, Kensington 3
7. King’s Ransom 1, Imperial Power 2, Mirra 3
8. Amreli 1, Black Eagle 2, Artemis Ignacia 3
Day’s Best: Silver Canyon.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.
First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.