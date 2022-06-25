Horse Racing: Supernatural fancied for Bengaluru feature

Bengaluru: The Pesi Shroff-trained colt Supernatural, an impressive second in his last outing, is likely to win the Colts Championship Stakes (Grade I) 1600 metres, terms for horses 3 years old Colts and Geldings only, the major attraction of the races to be held here on Sunday.
No false rails. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Classic Charm 1, Perfect Halo 2, Habanero 3
2. Mount View 1, Lady Supremos 2, Anne Boleyn 3
3. Prague 1, Sadler’s Legacy 2, Roudy 3
4. Supernatural 1, Once You Go Black 2, Cyrenius 3
5. Ascoval 1, Colonel Harty 2, Aztec Queen 3
6. Only you 1, Rhapsody In Green 2, Southern Dynasty 3
7. Forseti 1, Del Mar 2, Knotty In Blue 3
Day’s Best: Forseti.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.