Horse Racing: Supernatural fancied for Bengaluru feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:36 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Representational Image

Bengaluru: The Pesi Shroff-trained colt Supernatural, an impressive second in his last outing, is likely to win the Colts Championship Stakes (Grade I) 1600 metres, terms for horses 3 years old Colts and Geldings only, the major attraction of the races to be held here on Sunday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Classic Charm 1, Perfect Halo 2, Habanero 3

2. Mount View 1, Lady Supremos 2, Anne Boleyn 3

3. Prague 1, Sadler’s Legacy 2, Roudy 3

4. Supernatural 1, Once You Go Black 2, Cyrenius 3

5. Ascoval 1, Colonel Harty 2, Aztec Queen 3

6. Only you 1, Rhapsody In Green 2, Southern Dynasty 3

7. Forseti 1, Del Mar 2, Knotty In Blue 3

Day’s Best: Forseti.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.