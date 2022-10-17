Horse Racing: Too Good has the edge in Delhi feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:20 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

(Representational Image) The Rajinder-trained Too Good working well in the morning trials is expected to score in the Bangalore Turf Club Cup 1200 metres

New Delhi: The Rajinder-trained Too Good working well in the morning trials is expected to score in the Bangalore Turf Club Cup 1200 metres a handicap for horses in Class-I, rated 80 and above, in a small field of five runners the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. The Powerfulranger 1, Ashwa Pushkin 2, Sir Ramon 3

2. Angel In My Heart 1, Ashwa Samira 2, Jet Sukhoi 3

3. Cressida 1, Ashwa Migsun 2, Miss Madelyn 3

4. Too Good 1, Wonderfull Lady 2, Jungle Wave 3

5. Oralie 1, Kaka 2, Kaya 3

6. She’s A Beauty 1, Texas Gun 2, Jet Space 3

7. Miss Brownie 1, Airmax 2, Miss Irina 3

Day’s Best: Cressida.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 5, 6 & 7.