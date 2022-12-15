Horse Racing: True Icon shine in trials

Hyderabad: True Icon impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND

600m:

Stay Smart (B Nikhil) 48.5, moved freely. Splendour On Grass (RB) & Flying Hooves (RB) 47.5, former finished 1L in front.

800m:

Saint Emilion (Trainer) 59, 600/45, worked well. Stoic Hero (P Ajeeth K) 1-0, 600/47, handy. All Time Legend (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/47, handy. 2y-(Arazan/Commelina) (RB) 1-2, 600/47, moved easy. Princess Daka (Akshay Kumar) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. I Am Superman (RB) 1-2, 600/48, moved freely.

1000m:

True Icon (B Nikhil) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, good. Strauss (Santhosh Raj) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, moved well. Wallop And Gallop (P Ajeeth K) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, not extended. 2y-(Smuggler’s Cove/Sea Value) (Mohith Singh) 1-19, 800/1-1, 600/46, moved easy. Star Cruise (RB) & Planet Super (Aneel) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level. Livermore (Afroz Khan) & Canterbury (K Mukesh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, former shaped well. Fly To The Stars (Deepak Singh) & That’s My Way (Aneel) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, former moved well. Arba Wahed Arba (Afroz Khan) & Win The War (K Mukesh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former better. Hero Of The East (Madhu Babu) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy.

Coming Home (Dhanu Singh) & Most Lucky (RB) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47, pair finished level. Nkalanzinzi (B Nikhil) & Ella Eldingar (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, former shaped well.