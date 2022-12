Horse Racing: Soloist wins Basalath Jah Memorial Cup

Akshay Kumar guided the RH Sequeira-trained Soloist to victory in the Basalath Jah Memorial Cup 1200 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar guided the RH Sequeira-trained Soloist to victory in the Basalath Jah Memorial Cup 1200 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Racecourse, here on Tuesday.

RESULTS:

1. Hugh Capet (1), Golden Inzio (2), Baisa (3), Pinatubo (4).

W-Rs.- 16, SHP-Rs. 293, P-Rs.10, 88, 10, THP-Rs. 61, SHW-Rs.12 & 175, F-Rs. 555, Q-Rs. 540, T-Rs. 942.

2. Huntingdon (1), N R I Doublepower (2), Queen Empress (3), Alexina (4).

W-Rs.- 58, SHP-Rs. 32, P-Rs. 15, 13, 12, THP-Rs. 40, SHW –Rs. 25 & 14, F-Rs. 181, Q-Rs. 44, T-Rs. 354.

3. Candy Girl (1), Miss Marvellous (2), Sweet Dancer (3), Soorya Vahan (4).

W-Rs.- 21, SHP-Rs. 38, P-Rs. 10, 16, 13, THP-Rs. 47, SHW-Rs. 14 & 28, F-Rs. 60, Q-Rs. 77, T-Rs. 124.

4. Morior Invictus (1), Carlisle (2), Briar Ridge (3), Hashtag (4).

W-Rs.- 97, SHP-Rs. 33 , P-Rs. 20, 12, 14, THP-Rs. 41, SHW-Rs. 18 & 17, F-Rs. 325, Q-Rs. 120, T-Rs. 773.

5. Laurus (1), Mr.Perfect (2), Unmatched (3), High Reward (4).

Withdrawn: Flaming Falcon.

W-Rs.- 32, SHP-Rs. 45, P-Rs. 12, 14, 21, THP-Rs. 51, SHW-Rs. 35 & 10, F-Rs. 121, Q-Rs. 42, T-Rs. 403.

6. Soloist (1), Kingston (2), Amyra (3), Bedford (4).

W-Rs.- 33, SHP-Rs. 101, P-Rs. 13, 33, 20, THP-Rs. 58, SHW-Rs. 14 & 43, F-Rs. 408, Q-Rs. 322, T-Rs. 1,862.

7. Top In Class (1), Royal Grace (2), Shazam (3), Four One Four (4).

Withdrawn: Beauty Flame.

W-Rs.- 42, SHP-Rs. 49, P-Rs. 20, 17, 15, THP-Rs. 55, SHW-Rs. 26 & 18, F-Rs. 146, Q-Rs. 65, T-Rs. 453.

Also Read Horse Racing: Contributor fancied for Mysuru feature

Jackpot: 70% Rs. 9,943/-(Winning tickets 34).

Jackpot: 30% Rs. 1,197/-(Winning tickets 121).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 3,333/-(Winning tickets 13).

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 4,848/-(Winning tickets 13).

First Treble: Paid Rs. 2,052/-(Winning tickets 15).

Second Treble: Paid Rs. 432/-(Winning tickets 171).