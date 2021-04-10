Horse Racing: Vazra fancied for Delhi feature

New Delhi: The Ajay Sharma-trained Vazra looks good in the Spotlight Plate 1200 meters, Terms for horses 4-years-old and upward the feature of Sunday’s Delhi races. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.15 p.m.
SELECTIONS
1. Love Galore 1, Tigerin 2, Sir Mor 3
2 .Vazra 1, Big Orange 2 Ashwa Jagira 3
3. Miss Zachary 1, Prathina 2, Raxion 3
4. Ashwa Samira 1, Turin 2, Master Tornado 3
5. Ashwa Haither 1, Miss Enable 2, Bumblebee 3
6. Al Maisha 1, Big Girl 2, Noor 3
7. Noble Storm 1, Cressida 2, Golden Guinea 3
Day’s Best: Ashwa Haither.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.
1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.
