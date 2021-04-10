Horse Racing: Vazra fancied for Delhi feature

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.15 p.m.

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 5:03 pm

New Delhi: The Ajay Sharma-trained Vazra looks good in the Spotlight Plate 1200 meters, Terms for horses 4-years-old and upward the feature of Sunday’s Delhi races. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.15 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Love Galore 1, Tigerin 2, Sir Mor 3

2 .Vazra 1, Big Orange 2 Ashwa Jagira 3

3. Miss Zachary 1, Prathina 2, Raxion 3

4. Ashwa Samira 1, Turin 2, Master Tornado 3

5. Ashwa Haither 1, Miss Enable 2, Bumblebee 3

6. Al Maisha 1, Big Girl 2, Noor 3

7. Noble Storm 1, Cressida 2, Golden Guinea 3

Day’s Best: Ashwa Haither.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

