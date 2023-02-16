Horse Racing: Windermere has the edge in Chennai feature

Adhiraj Singh Jodha-trained Windermere looks unbeatable in the Eljohar Handicap 1600 metres a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85

Published Date - 06:32 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Chennai: The Adhiraj Singh Jodha-trained Windermere looks unbeatable in the Eljohar Handicap 1600 metres a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85, 5 years old and over, (40 to 59 eligible) the feature event of the races to be held on Friday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Windsor Walk 1, Martingale 2, Haran 3

2. Dazzling Dynamite1, Beauty Of The Turf 2, Wonderful Era 3

3. Presto Power 1, Zucardi 2, Cedar Wood 3

4. Windermere 1, Wellington 2, Sonic Dash 3

5. Bold Act 1, Multiwave 2, Happiness 3

6. Planet Venus 1, Winning Legacy 2, Gold Kite 3

Day’s Best: Windermere.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6