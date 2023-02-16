Horse Racing: Dynamic Force fancied for Bengaluru feature

Prasanna Kumar-trained Dynamic Force, who has been well prepared, is expected score in the Bangalore Juvenile Million (Grade-III) 1400 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:29 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Bengaluru: The Prasanna Kumar-trained Dynamic Force, who has been well prepared, is expected score in the Bangalore Juvenile Million (Grade-III) 1400 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. False rails are up. First race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Klockner 1, Sling Shot 2, She’s Innocent 3

2. Memorable Time 1, My Vision 2, Altamonte 3

3. Triumphant 1, Roman Power 2, Twilight Tornado 3

4. Devils Magic 1, Montelena 2, Aherne 3

5. Dynamic Force 1, Sassy 2

6. Four Wheel Drive 1, Divine Ray 2, Four Wheel Drive 3

7. Hope Island 1, Beldona 2, Dragon’s Gold 3

Day’s Best: Devils Magic.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.