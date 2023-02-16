Horse Racing: Dynamic Force fancied for Bengaluru feature

Prasanna Kumar-trained Dynamic Force, who has been well prepared, is expected score in the Bangalore Juvenile Million (Grade-III) 1400 metres
Bengaluru: The Prasanna Kumar-trained Dynamic Force, who has been well prepared, is expected score in the Bangalore Juvenile Million (Grade-III) 1400 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. False rails are up. First race starts at 2.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Klockner 1, Sling Shot 2, She’s Innocent 3
2. Memorable Time 1, My Vision 2, Altamonte 3
3. Triumphant 1, Roman Power 2, Twilight Tornado 3
4. Devils Magic 1, Montelena 2, Aherne 3
5. Dynamic Force 1, Sassy 2
6. Four Wheel Drive 1, Divine Ray 2, Four Wheel Drive 3
7. Hope Island 1, Beldona 2, Dragon’s Gold 3
Day’s Best: Devils Magic.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.