Horse Racing: Winning Streak, High Command shine in trials

Winning Streak, High Command and China Town pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course
Hyderabad: Winning Streak, High Command and China Town pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.
SAND
800m:
Ayur Tej (Aneel) 1-0, 600/45, not extended.
Livermore (Afroz Khan) 1-1, 600/45, strode out well.
Galwan (P Ajeeth K) 1-0, 600/46, moved well.
Pacific Command (Abhay Singh) 1-0, 600/45, moved well.
Bleue Dali (Madhu Babu) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy.
1000m:
Varenna (Afroz Khan) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved freely.
Yaletown (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well.
Lucky Zone (P Ajeeth K) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, shaped well.
Winning Streak (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, in good form.
China Town (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, worked well.
High Command (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, in good shape.