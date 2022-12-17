Horse Racing: Supernatural has the edge in Mumbai feature

The Pesi Shroff-trained Supernatural looks good in the Betway Indian 2000 Guineas (Grade-1) 1600 metres
Mumbai: The Pesi Shroff-trained Supernatural looks good in the Betway Indian 2000 Guineas (Grade-1) 1600 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only in a field of eight runners, the major attraction of the races to be held on Sunday. No false rails. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Power Of Neath 1, Victoria Peak 2, Reciprocity 3
2. Successor 1, Flying Visit 2, Count Of Savoy 3
3. Champagne Smile 1, Hagibis 2, Hagibis 3
4. Wall Street 1, Wordsmith 2, Rasputin 3
5. Kings Best 1 Mad Love 2, Galway Bay 3
6. Supernatural 1, Ravishing Form 2, Mojito 3
7. Montgomery 1, Milli 2, Scaramanga 3
8. Eleos 1, Willy Wonkaa 2, Jubilant Journey 3
Day’s Best: Montgomery.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.
First Treble: 5, 6 & 7.
Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.