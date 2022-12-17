| Horse Racing Supernatural Has The Edge In Mumbai Feature

Horse Racing: Supernatural has the edge in Mumbai feature

The Pesi Shroff-trained Supernatural looks good in the Betway Indian 2000 Guineas (Grade-1) 1600 metres

Published Date - 06:35 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Mumbai: The Pesi Shroff-trained Supernatural looks good in the Betway Indian 2000 Guineas (Grade-1) 1600 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only in a field of eight runners, the major attraction of the races to be held on Sunday. No false rails. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Power Of Neath 1, Victoria Peak 2, Reciprocity 3

2. Successor 1, Flying Visit 2, Count Of Savoy 3

3. Champagne Smile 1, Hagibis 2, Hagibis 3

4. Wall Street 1, Wordsmith 2, Rasputin 3

5. Kings Best 1 Mad Love 2, Galway Bay 3

6. Supernatural 1, Ravishing Form 2, Mojito 3

7. Montgomery 1, Milli 2, Scaramanga 3

8. Eleos 1, Willy Wonkaa 2, Jubilant Journey 3

Day’s Best: Montgomery.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.