Horse Racing: Yesterday, NRI Superpower, Corfe Castle shine in morning trials

Hyderabad: Yesterday, NRI Superpower & Corfe Castle impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND:

800m:

Samrat (Mohith Singh) 59, 600/45, handy. Palomar (Apprentice) 1-0, 600/44, well in hand. Star Babe (Rohit Kumar) 1-0, 600/47, moved well.

1000m:

Miss Little Angel (Koushik) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Beauty On Parade (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, not extended. My Way Highway (Mohith Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, moved well. Xfinity (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Wallop And Gallop (Deepak Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, handy. Ayr (Afroz Khan) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, more on hand. Exotic Dancer (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, maintains form. Battle Ready (AA Vikrant) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Bangor On Dee (B Nikhil) 1-19, (From 1000/400) 46, handy.

Archangels (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45, not extended. NRI Superpower (Madhu Babu) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, in good shape.

MONSOON OUTER RACE GRASS:

800m:

Char Ek Char (Kuldeep Singh) & Morior Invictus (P Ajeeth K) 56, 600/42, pair handy and level.

1000m:

It’s My Life (RB) & Arrowtown (G Naresh) 1-13, 800/56, 600/39, former moved well. Bhamasha (P Vikram) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, handy.

Special And Thong (Surya Prakash) & Acrobat (P Ajeeth K) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38, former moved well. Limoncello (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, handy.

Angelita (Aneel) & Silk Route (RB) 1-13, 800/55, 600/41, pair not extended.

Diamond Ring (K Mukesh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, moved easy. By The Bay (K Mukesh) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42, maintains form. Spectacular Cruise (AA Vikrant) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39, good. Corfe Castle (Kuldeep Singh) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39, impressed. Top In Class (Khurshad Alam) & Ok Boss (Md Ismail) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40, former looks well. Path Of Peace (Surya Prakash) & Amalfitana (P Ajeeth K) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40, former shaped well. The Thriller (Khurshad Alam) & The Image (Ashhad Asbar) 1-6, 800/50, 600/38, a fit pair. Winning Streak (Afroz Khan) & Speaking Of Love (Kuldeep Singh) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40, pair maintains form. Mysterious Angel (P Ajeeth K) & Voice Of A Dream (Surya Prakash) 1-5, 800/50, 600/39,

former maintains form. NRI Angel (RB) & NRI Sport (Koushik) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39, pair well in hand. Miss Solitaire (Ashhad Asbar) & The Akhanda (Khurshad Alam) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40, pair finished level. Classical Music (Ashhad Asbar) & Neglect Me Not (Khurshad Alam) 1-10, 800/54, 600/42, pair handy. Linewiler (P Vikram) & Raisina Hill (K Mukesh) 1-5, 800/51, 600/40, former to note. Yesterday (Surya Prakash) & Galwan (P Ajeeth K) 1-4, 800/53, 600/39, former pleased. NRI Millennium (Koushik) & City Of Hustle (Santhosh Raj) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39, former moved well. Baisa (P Vikram) & Bellaque (RB) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40, pair handy. Humanitarian (K Mukesh) & Malaala (Dhanu Singh) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40, latter maintains form. Barbet (Dhanu Singh) & Skipton (K Mukesh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/42, pair moved well.

Swiss Girl (RB) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41, shaped well. Princess Daka (Madhu Babu) & Hero Of The East (Abhay Singh) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40, former moved well.

NOTED ON MONDAY 22-8-22

SAND:

800m:

Ashwa Morocco (Koushik) 59, 600/42, pleased. Wandring Warrior (Mohith Singh) 1-3, 600/47, handy.

1000m:

Ashoka (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, handy. Sergeant Reckless (Dhanu Singh) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. Samrat (Mohith Singh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, handy. NRI Sport (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, good.

My Way Or Highway (Mohith Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, looks well. La Mirage (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. Black Ivy (Mohith Singh) & Big Boy (Dhanu Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former better.