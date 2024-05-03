Hot weather pushes up power demand in GHMC

The city witnessed a 24.52 percent growth in power consumption in March and a 19.66 percent growth in April due to soaring temperatures.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 07:48 PM

Hyderabad: The scorching heat and dry weather has pushed up electricity use in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) limits to unprecedented highs with people cranking up their air-conditioning and other cooling equipment in the city. The city witnessed a 24.52 percent growth in power consumption in March and a 19.66 percent growth in April due to soaring temperatures.

With hotter temperatures being forecast, power demand is expected to rise, putting pressure on power generation and potentially leading to power cuts. For the past few days, the city has been experiencing warm and dry weather conditions during the daytime pushing the power demand to a new level.

According to Southern Power Distribution Company Of Telangana Limited(TSSPDCL) officials, the average consumption during March stood at 72.02 MU, whereas it was 57.84 MU last March, a 24.52 percent growth. In April the average consumption stood at 79.93 MU, whereas it was 66.8 MU last April, a 19.66 percent growth.

Interestingly, the city saw an unprecedented increase in power demand and consumption during the last week of the April month with the peak demand witnessing an average growth of 35.19 percent and the consumption 38.89 percent. The average peak demand in the GHMC limits touched 3991 MW during the last week of April, whereas it was 2952 MW during the same period last year. The peak demand on April 30 touched 4214 MW, whereas during the same period the highest peak demand stood at 3112 MW last year, a 62.20 percent growth.

The average power consumption in the city too has seen new heights with the average power consumption touching 84.12 million units in April against 60.57 MU during the same period last year in the Greater Hyderabad limits. The power consumption on April 30 stood at 88.75, whereas during the same period the highest power consumption stood at 64.38 MU on April 27.

Meanwhile, as average daily temperatures crossed 43°C, a sharp increase in power demand can be observed in the city due increasing use of ACs and coolers. Air conditioning currently accounts for about around 40–60 percent of peak power demand in summers in the city, according to power officials. The total power connections in GHMC limit is 60.92 lakh, of which 50.14 lakh are domestic and the rest are non-domestic, commercial and industrial consumers.

“The increase in power demand is a natural consequence of the scorching heat and humidity. All engineers and technical staff have been asked to closely monitor the power supply in the city. Our foremost priority is to minimise technical faults, and if any occur, they must be promptly addressed,” a power official said.

The State touched a peak consumption of 298.19 million units of power, the highest ever in the State so far on March 8. This year, the onset of summer appears to have contributed to this demand increasing to 15,110 MW on March 1 that rose to 15,403 MW on March 6.

Peak Demand:(GHMC)

2022: 3435 MW

2023: 3756 MW

2024: 4214 MW

Highest Consumption: (GHMC)

2022: 71.49 MU

2023:79.33 MU

2024: 88.75 MU