HotFut Thunders crowned champions at HotFut Youth League

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:44 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

HotFut thunders celebrate with the U-12 winners trophy.

Hyderabad: HotFut Thunders crowned champions of the U-12 category with 21 points in the HotFut Youth League held in Hyderabad on Monday.

Meanwhile in the U-14 category Sreenidi Deccan Football Academy clinched the title with 28 points. On the final day, HotFut Thunders defeated HotFut Flamingos 3-0 to emerge champions while Sreenidi Deccan Football Academy crushed USFC 5-0 to take the top honours.

Winners: U-12: HotFut Thunders (21); U-14: Sreenidi Deccan Football Academy (28); Results (Final round): U-12: Abbas union drew with Little Stars FA (2-2); HotFut Galacticos bt Focus School (3-2); HotFut Thunders bt HotFut Flamingos (3-0); Sreenidi FA bt Sky Kings FA (4-0); U-14: Focus School bt Little Stars ‘A’ (3-2); HotFut Dominators bt Abbas union (5-3); Sky Kings FC bt Little Stars ‘B’ (5-0); PJR FC bt Offside Academy (14-1); Abbas union bt Little Stars ‘A’ (5-0); PJR FC bt HotFut Predators (6-1); USFC bt HotFut Dominators (4-2); HotFut Dominators bt Focus School (14-1); Sky Kings FA bt HotFut Predators (4-0); Sreenidi FA bt USFC (5-0). Awards: Golden Boot: U-12: Sarvagya (HotFut Thunders); U-14: Cherry (Sreenidi FA); Golden Glove: U-12: Avyukth (Sreenidi Academy); U-14: Santosh (PJR FC); Golden Ball: U-12: Jaswanth (Sreenidi Academy); U-14: Dayasagar (PJR FC); Player of the Week: U-12: Sohan (Sreenidi FA); U-14: Dayasagar (PJR FC).