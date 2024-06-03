Super Clusters emerge champs

The tournament was organised by Hyderabad Little Stars Soccer Academy, the league aimed to foster youth development in football. As part of its impact initiatives, the league has forged a strategic partnership with Sreenidhi Deccan FC to further enhance football opportunities for youth in Telangana.

Hyderabad: Super Clusters FC defeated Gladiators FC 1-0 in the final of the eighth season of the Hyderabad Super League held in Hyderabad on Monday. For the winners, Aftab scored the only goal to clinch the title. The 7-a-side format tournament saw twelve teams compete with each other.

Looking ahead, the Hyderabad Super League envisions a long-term collaboration with Sreenidhi Deccan FC, focusing on the holistic development of football in the region, nurturing talent, and promoting the sport at all levels.