Hotter June expected in Telangana as IMD predicts less rainfall

IMD's updated long-range forecast outlook for the 2023 southwest monsoon season, reveals that Telangana is expected to experience below normal rainfall throughout the monsoon period

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released its updated long-range forecast outlook for the 2023 southwest monsoon season (June to September), revealing that Telangana is expected to experience below normal rainfall throughout the monsoon period.

Moreover, June is predicted to witness a similar pattern, with the State receiving below average rainfall accompanied by above normal maximum temperatures. The onset of monsoon season along the Kerala coast is also projected to be delayed by approximately three days, as indicated by the weather department.

Traditionally commencing on June 1, the southwest monsoon is now anticipated to make its arrival on June 4. Consequently, this further postpones the onset of monsoon in Telangana.

According to a report by Telangana State Development Planning Society, north and east districts receive the highest amount of rainfall during monsoon which was in the range of 165-220 mm in June, 240-430 mm in July, 240-400 mm in August, and 160-220 mm in September.

“Central and south districts, including Hyderabad, receive less rainfall. During October, rainfall is concentrated majorly over Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, and Bhadradri Kothagudem,” the report stated.

Over the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas, highest rainfall is usually observed over Patancheru, Ramachandrapuram, Alwal, Malkajgiri, Uppal, Balanagar, Quthbullapur, Trimulgherry, Secunderabad, and Musheerabad during southwest monsoon season.

The IMD’s updated forecast reportedly provides a clearer picture of the expected rainfall patterns and will help farmers and other stakeholders prepare better for the season.