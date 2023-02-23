Hottest February in 3 years: Hyderabadis struggle with soaring temperatures

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is currently experiencing the hottest February in the last three years, with temperatures soaring above 35 degrees Celsius on multiple occasions.

According to the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H), the temperatures in the State capital have been on the rise for the past few days and are expected to remain high in the coming days.

As per the weather department, the highest recorded temperature in the city last year was 35 degree Celsius on February 23. The temperatures in 2020 and 2021 have been steadily increasing, with the highest recorded maximum temperatures in the month of February being 34.7 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius, respectively.

This year, the temperatures in the city have already reached 35 degrees Celsius and have almost touched 36 degrees Celsius three times.

On Thursday, the day temperature settled at 35.9 degrees Celsius, and according to the IMD, the temperature may cross 37 degrees Celsius from Sunday onwards and 38 degrees Celsius from February 28.

Also, the cool nights that residents have been enjoying will soon be a thing of the past as the minimum temperatures could cross 20 degrees Celsius, which could make nights uncomfortable.

Experts predict that the El Nino climate pattern, known for its extreme heat waves and weak monsoons, is likely to emerge around this time. According to the IMD-H, El Nino is a climate pattern that occurs when there is an abnormal warming of the sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. This warming affects weather patterns worldwide and is often associated with extreme weather events such as droughts, floods, and heat waves.

This year’s El Nino could increase temperatures in the city, leading to a hot and dry summer season. This could also mean possibly weaker monsoon rains.

