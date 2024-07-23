Hyderabad welcomes drizzles on Tuesday morning, more rains expected

Several districts in Telangana, including Rangareddy, Nalgonda, and Vikarabad, are also witnessing light rains on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 July 2024, 01:05 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Following a day of intemittent light showers, Hyderabad awoke to the gentle patter of drizzles on Tuesday morning. Light rains are expected to continue through the afternoon, with forecasts predicting moderate showers in the evening.

According to the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad, temperature in the city was recorded to be at 29.5 degrees Celsius on Monday. For the next two days, temperatures are expected between 27 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Looking ahead, the meteorological department has forecast moderate to heavy rains in the northern and central parts of Telangana. The southern regions of the state are expected to experience light to moderate rains from the late afternoon through early morning.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated with the latest weather information.