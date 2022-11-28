Winter chill grips Telangana; Sirpur records 8 degrees Celsius

In the last 24 hours, Sirpur (U) in Kumram Bheem Asifabad recorded the lowest temperature of 9.1 degrees Celsius, with the morning readings too showing that the temperature in Sirpur had dipped further to 8 degrees Celsius.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:29 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: Several parts of the State experienced chilly weather conditions with minimum temperatures plummeting on Monday.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the minimum temperatures were expected to be in the range of 11 to 14 degrees Celsius in the Northern districts of the State and 15 to 18 degrees Celsius in the South and Central Districts of the State. The maximum temperatures would be in the range of 31 to 34 degrees Celsius.

In erstwhile Adilabad, which is feeling the brunt of the temperature drop, Jannaram mandal in Mancherial witnessed the minimum temperature of 8.7 degrees C. Meanwhile, Tiryani in Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Bela of Adilabad recorded the minimum temperature 9 degrees C and 9.2 degrees C, respectively.

The minimum temperature of Wankidi mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was gauged to be 9.5 degrees C, while Hajipur mandal in Mancherial district experienced 9.7 degree C.

Vemanapalli, Nennal, Jaipur and Bheemaram mandal in Mancherial, Jainad, Mavala and Adilabad Urban mandals of Adilabad, Kaghaznagar and Sirpur (T) mandals of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district recorded between 10 degrees C and 11 degrees C.

Following the freezing temperatures, people did not venture outdoors till 10 am. Fog enveloped villages located in hilly regions.