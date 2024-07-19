Telangana receives record rainfall, braces for more over weekend

Between Thursday evening and Friday morning, Mahadevpur in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district received an extremely heavy downpour of 207 mm of rain, which is the highest in Telangana for this year.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 July 2024, 09:30 PM

While heavy rain lashed the districts, Hyderabad recorded moderate showers with several areas, on average, receiving 30 mm to 55 mm of rainfall till Friday morning. (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: A heavy downpour battered several districts of Telangana on Friday, even as the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) extended its red alert of heavy rain for two more days in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Peddapalli.

Between Thursday evening and Friday morning, Mahadevpur in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district received an extremely heavy downpour of 207 mm of rain, which is the highest in Telangana for this year. Some of the other districts that recorded maximum rainfall are Kotapally in Mancherial (172 mm), Kagaznagar in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad (159.3 mm), Malhalrao mandal (159 mm) in Bhupalpally and Vemanpally in Mancherial (156 mm).

While heavy rain lashed the districts, Hyderabad recorded moderate showers with several areas, on average, receiving 30 mm to 55 mm of rainfall till Friday morning. For Saturday, the IMD-H has issued a yellow alert in the city, anticipating moderate showers, occasional intense spells and gusty winds.

In Hyderabad, neighbourhoods such as Kukatpally, Patancheru, Quthbullapur, Serilingampally, Malkajgiri, Balanagar, Ramachandrapuram, Maredpally, Uppal, Alwal, Khairtabad and Shaikpet received moderate to heavy rains. Hydernagar in Kukatpally recorded 53 mm of rain, followed by Samishguda in Kukatpally with 42.8 mm.

The Telangana Development and Planning Society (TGDPS) data has indicated that after the battering on Thursday night, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Warangal, Suryapet and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts received moderate showers on Friday.

A yellow warning anticipating heavy rain has been issued for Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet. Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph), are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.