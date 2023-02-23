How a Professional Loan can Help You Advance Your Career

Achieving these goals will take time, patience, effort, and funding. While there’s no substitute for the first few components, you can get easy funding for your career advancement through professional loans.

Professional loans are available to certified professionals -like doctors, chartered accountants, architects, and engineers- who provide a professional service in exchange for a fee. The credit line offered by such loans can be used for various purposes like scaling your practice, hiring new employees, purchasing equipment, etc.

Ways to Advance Your Career with a Professional Loan

When you need extra financial support to progress on your career track, you can fall back on a professional loan.

Here’s how professional loans for doctors, chartered accountants, engineers, and others can help with career growth:

Establishing and Growing Your Practice

As a professional, establishing your own practice is a significant career benchmark. Since your office should be a reflection of your professional ethos, you can’t compromise on it. To this end, you might be looking at promising real estate opportunities, office interior options, etc. However, all this requires quite a significant amount of capital infusion.

Alternatively, you might have started your career as an amateur professional with limited funds and a small office. However, with your clientele and business now growing, you might want to shift to a bigger and more formal workspace. A professional loan helps you build the practice of your dreams without compromising your day-to-day cash reserves.

Securing Working Capital

From maintaining your office to repairing equipment, running a professional practice entails several expenses. This is why working capital is considered to be an elixir for businesses. These liquid funds help ensure smooth operations, allowing you to focus on the progress of your career. If you’re low on working capital reserves, you can always apply for a professional loan and get instant funds to bridge the gap on easy terms.

Meeting Overhead Expenses

Apart from expenses incurred on the upkeep of your practice and equipment, you also need to finance certain overheads. Increments in the staff’s salary due to inflation, paying increments, insurance costs, and rent payments come under overheads. Meeting these overhead expenses when your practice is dealing with headwinds can be difficult. In such cases, applying for a professional loan can help you arrange funds easily.

Fulfilling Custom Needs

Professional loans don’t follow a one-size-fits-all philosophy. Instead, they offer customised finance options per your profession’s needs. Most banks and NBFCs offer professional loans for doctors, chartered accountants, and architects, where the funding is tailored to suit their specific needs. For instance, you might want to renovate your office or hire more staff members. Whatever your need, you can always rely on a customised professional loan to support the growth of your practice and career.

Equipment Purchase

Cutting-edge equipment is necessary for certain professions. For instance, if you’re a doctor, you must spend a considerable amount on purchasing medical equipment. Since technology is constantly evolving, you might need to update your equipment arsenal frequently to correctly diagnose and treat patients. The right equipment also conveys that you have the tools needed to care for your patients.

Similarly, if you are a chartered accountant, you might need to invest in the latest cloud-based e-filing software to ensure zero tax compliance issues. However, cutting-edge tech comes with a premium price tag. Professional loans for doctors and chartered accountants can help you finance these expenses.

Enrolling in Professional Courses

Advancing your professional career is not just about establishing a formal office and investing in the latest equipment. It is also about investing in yourself and improving your skill set. This is the only way you can beat the rigorous market competition.

To this end, you can enrol in an advanced professional course to learn new and better business practices. From refresher courses to skill improvement ones, advanced professional course fees can weigh down on your pockets. Instead of dipping into your savings reserve or working capital fund, you can fund the expense with a professional loan.

Quick Eligibility Checklist for Professional Loans

You can materialise your dream of becoming a top industry professional with a loan that caters to your needs if you meet the following basic eligibility parameters:

You should be an Indian citizen of 25-65 years.

You should be a working professional with a licence issued by a state or central board.

You hold a professional diploma or degree certificate, signifying your professional expertise.

You have a good credit score of at least 750.

While these are the basic criteria for the loan, lenders might have minimum income and work experience requirements. So, you should always review the eligibility checklist of your lender before applying for a professional loan.

Professional Loans as the Vehicle of Career Advancement

Thus, getting funding for your professional practice is not that difficult. With the easily accessible digital application process, attractive interest rates, and flexible repayment tenures, professional loans have become the go-to option for professionals needing funds. By capping processing fees, ensuring minimum documentation, and instant approvals, lenders have also ensured that professional loans became a conduit for you to achieve your career goals.

With a professional loan, you can help you inch closer to achieving all the dreams and aspirations you harbour for your professional career. Depending on the lender you pick, you can avail of professional loans even without collateral for up to 2 Crores, with interest rates starting from as low as 11%.