How death of a father motivated a son to start an eco-friendly company – My Little Panda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:03 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Paris Michailidis used to work as a private fund manager where he was managing a portfolio worth more than 150 Million of commercial investments. But he had to leave the job after the death of his brother due to lung cancer in 2013. After some time, his father also got diagnosed with stage 4 Lung Cancer and during the same time, his mother was also dealing with Alzheimer’s. He did some research and found out that his brother and father both lived in Cyprus and were drinking 3 – 5 bottles of water a day. He had no proof of this being the cause behind it, but he saw plastic in the food chain everywhere. From that moment, Paris Michailidis realised that he needs to play his part to reduce the usage of chemical items in food and started his company in 2018 (along with his partner David) by the name of My Little Panda.

According to Paris Michailidis, My Little Panda is not just about creating sustainable products because it’s more about having no chemical products/particles in the food chain. The main philosophy behind My Little Panda is to help people in converting their kitchens into a natural chemical-free products while eating. They also aim to pass on the information to their clients to understand what’s good for the planet and their health.

Paris Michailidis claims that the products created in My Little Panda have ZERO chemicals, so it minimises the risk of intaking harmful chemicals into the body while eating or drinking something and the products are also created from sustainable materials like Bamboo and other natural items. According to Paris, they are the only company in the UK to test every one of their products for toxic chemicals.