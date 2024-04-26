Election observer inspects reception and counting centre in Khammam

Collector Gautham informed that the scrutiny of 72 nominations filed by 45 candidates for Khammam Lok Sabha was done and nominations of four candidates were rejected.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 April 2024, 07:46 PM

Election observers and district officials inspected the reception and counting centre in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: Khammam Lok Sabha election general observer Dr. Sanjay G Kolte and police observer Charan Jeet Singh inspected the reception and counting centre in Khammam on Friday.

The observers along with district Collector VP Gautham and Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt visited Sri Chaitanya Engineering College in Khammam Rural mandal where they inspected the blocks and rooms of the college. They wanted tight security arrangements at the college.

Speaking to the media later in the day, Collector Gautham informed that the scrutiny of 72 nominations filed by 45 candidates for Khammam Lok Sabha was done and nominations of four candidates were rejected. 41 candidates were in the fray.

Monday is the last day for nominations withdrawal. The distribution of voter slips has also started. Allotment of EVM machines was also done. Voting from home for elder and PwD voters would start on April 3 and conclude on April 8. 2930 persons applied for home voting, he said.

CP Sunil Dutt informed that police have so far seized Rs.1 crore cash during inspection at check posts. Liquor worth Rs.47.36 lakh and ganja worth Rs.11.47 lakh were seized, he added.