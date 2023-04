| How Did Gachibowli Get That Name Find Out Now

Have you ever thought about what Gachibowli means? 'Gachi' actually means limestone, and 'Bowli' means well.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:11 AM, Sun - 23 April 23

