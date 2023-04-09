Get ‘Sherlocked’ at Hyderabad’s thrilling mystery rooms

Hyderabadis are now eager to be ‘Sherlocked’ as they visit escape rooms in the city to dive into the world of mysteries

By Ruchi Rai Sohni

The concept of mystery rooms and solving puzzles is quite popular in Hyderabad. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: All of us have a little detective inside of us that comes alive to solve puzzles and figure out mysteries. Hyderabadis are now eager to be ‘Sherlocked’ as they visit escape rooms in the city to dive into the world of mysteries and have fun while engaging in them.

One such adventurous room that is trending in the city is Mystery Rooms, full of suspicions and puzzles where one has to solve puzzle by puzzle to exit the rooms.

With four branches across Hyderabad and about 20 themes of escape rooms, Mystery Rooms provides challenges of various difficulty levels. Some of the themes are Jumanji, a bomb-defusing challenge, a prison break challenge and a murder mystery.

“We give each group about one hour to crack a challenge. Participants begin by entering the room and solving puzzles, which open doors to other rooms. They solve all the puzzles to find their way out of the rooms,” says Shikhir Bhutani, CEO and co-founder of Mystery Rooms.

Mystery rooms are uniquely themed spaces that are full of clues, puzzles, challenges, secret locks and hidden doors. They are designed around unsolved mysteries and provide an opportunity to put your detective skills to the test.

“It is a great way to test problem-solving skills and teamwork while having fun with friends or colleagues,” says Prachi, a visitor to these rooms. These themed spaces have become a popular destination for team-building activities by companies, birthday parties and other group events.

“We also offer a virtual-reality experience for those who cannot make it to the physical location. It allows players to immerse themselves in a mystery from the comfort of their own home, where they can solve puzzles on their phones,” Shikhir says.

Not just Mystery Rooms, those who love mind-boggling games are also having a thrilling and exciting time deciphering clues and overcoming challenges at different escape rooms such as Lock N Escape, The Hidden Hour and The Amazing Escape, among others.

