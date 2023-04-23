Hyderabad: Underwater Tunnel Expo draws huge crowds

The Underwater Tunnel expo has over 3,000 fish from 500 different species of both marine and freshwater environments

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 09:00 AM, Sun - 23 April 23

Hyderabad: Wish to experience a 180-degree view of marine life from close quarters? Head to the Underwater Tunnel Aqua Exhibition, which recently opened near the Balanagar metro station at Kukatpally in the city.

The expo has over 3,000 fish from 500 different species of both marine and freshwater environments. “We have displayed about 500 varieties of fish in the underwater tunnel. Many of these species were sourced from Malaysia, and Singapore, apart from Kerala and Chennai, where large-scale breeding is done. A total 20 aquariums have been put up in a tunnel of over 200 feet long,” said Bharat Reddy, one of the coordinators at the expo.

The various kinds of fish include starfish, angelfish, clownfish, sea horses, wrasses, eels, boxfish, and other rare species. The most expensive fish at the underwater tunnel aquarium is the Arapaima, which cost Rs 6 lakh each and weighs 60 kg. The exhibition is drawing big crowds who are thrilled to witness the marine life they usually watch on Television. Stating that it took over a month time to set up the expo, Bharat Reddy said that about 2000 litres of water is used for the tunnel and the aquarium tanks. The portable tunnel can be broken down into eight pieces and transported in lorry containers. The fish are moved separately.

Having started on April 14, the exhibition is open for sixty days in the city and is open to visitors on all days from 11 am to 10 pm. According to M Rajasekhar Reddy, the organiser, the expo will later be planned at different venues in Hyderabad. In addition to the aquariums, the expo also hosts a handloom exhibition showcasing handicrafts from local artisans and amusement rides.