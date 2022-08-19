How much tint on car windows is allowed?

File Photo

Hyderabad: For the last few months, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have been cracking down on black sun films on car windows. Traffic teams were seen waiving down vehicles with black sun film and removing the same while slapping hefty penalties.

According to law, the use of black sun films is banned. However, tinted glass can be used provided that the windscreen and rear window glass have visibility of at least 70 per cent and the side windows have visibility of at least 50 per cent.

The RTO-approved sun control film for car price varies from one garage to another.

If you got a sun film added to your car windows and wish to remove it now, you can either use a heat gun or a hairdryer to melt the glue of sun foil. These procedures will not lead to any scratches on the glass.

After removing the tinted foil, you can use soapy water to get rid of the remaining glue. Eventually, you will have clear and clean glass. Scraping the film using a sharp tool may scratch the glass. So, following these procedures will not lead to any scratches on the glass.