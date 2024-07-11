Hyderabad: 1,614 motorists caught in drunk driving in 10 days

A total of 55 drunk drivers were sentenced to imprisonment from 1 to 15 days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 July 2024, 08:59 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Continuing its efforts at curbing the menace of drunk driving, the Hyderabad Traffic Police, between July 1 and July 10, caught 1614 motorists who were driving vehicle in a drunken state and have booked 992 charge sheets (including previous cases) that were filed in Courts. As a result, a total of 55 drunk drivers were sentenced to imprisonment from 1 to 15 days.

Further, a total of 8 driving licenses were also suspended and the Magistrates have imposed a fine of Rs, 21, 36, 000 on all the violators.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), P Viswa Prasad in a press release said that of the overall cases, maximum cases of 1346 were booked against two-wheelers. In the last 10 days, a total of 79 motorists with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) exceeding 200mg/100ml of blood were caught which is well beyond the permissible limit of 30 mg/100 ml.

“The violators were also counseled at Traffic Training Institutes located in Goshamahal and Begumpet,” he added.