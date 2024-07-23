Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in Amberpet in view of flyover construction

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 July 2024, 07:56 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police imposed restrictions on plying of vehicles between Amberpet and Golnaka in view of construction of a flyover. The restrictions will come into force from Wednesday and continue till the completion of works.

The general vehicular traffic from 6 Number Junction to Golnaka will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Zinda Tilismath.

However, the general traffic from Golnaka towards 6 Number Junction will be allowed as usual without any diversion.

The RTC buses coming from NCC Gate towards 6 Number Junction will be diverted at Tilak Nagar X Road towards the Fever hospital.