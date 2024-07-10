Hyderabad: 8,930 cases booked against auto-rickshaw drivers for violating norms

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 09:52 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police booked 8,930 cases for different violations against auto-rickshaw drivers ferrying children to schools in the last fortnight.

P Viswa Prasad, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Hyderabad, said the special drive was against the auto rickshaw drivers for violations such as carrying extra children, drivers without uniform, drivers without driving license etc. “The special focus is on auto rickshaws without fitness certificates, driving licenses, drunken driving and overloading,” said the official.

The traffic police also booked 390 cases against schools buses and vans for violations that include drunk driving and overloading. “Special teams of the traffic police had held meetings with the school managements and parents to create awareness about student safety. Also parents were explained the consequences of sending their children in overloaded auto rickshaws,” said Viswa Prasad.

The traffic police asked the people to report traffic violations pertaining to school buses and auto rickshaws on 9010203626.