How the capital of the Country is to witness a variety of street food, entertainment this August – Beat Street

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:27 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

With multiple cultures across India, there are varied cuisines in different regions across different communities. There’s nobody who does not love to eat, and with a wide variety of food in a different traditional setup, every food has a different story that connects to the audience. Promising to tingle everyone’s tummy by bringing the best street food from different parts of the country, Beat Street is one of the anticipated food festivals in India.

Beat Street is said to bring delectable cuisines from different Indian cities under one roof. The food festival will be a three-day event from August 26 to August 28 and will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. It will be the first season of Beat Street, beginning in New Delhi, followed by events across other cities like Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Raipur, and then back to India’s capital city.

This spectacular event will create different sections and zones in Indian cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The idea is to recreate the look and feel of these cities and serve various street food dishes to ardent street food lovers. The people eligible to enter the food carnival are above 16, the general tickets start from Rs 449/-, and the VIP entries are priced at Rs 999/-.

As more than 50 restaurants will come together at the event, Beat Street will be a bonanza for all the foodies. Not to forget, food is not only a unique attraction at Beat Street. The culinary festival will have art exhibitions and zones like the vintage market, sneaker zone and other stalls of craft accessories at the event. In addition, top musical artists will spill their magic at the grand event.

So far as we know, artists like Willy William, Prabhdeep, Seede Maut, Akcent, Lisa Mishra, Jillionare and The Yellow Diary will perform at the food and music festival. Along with the perfect food, the audience seems to be in for a treat with lots of entertainment. If street food of different territories excites you with a dose of music and arts, Beat Street will be an apt destination for you.

The tickets are available at Paytm Insider.

For bookings, visit – www.insider.in/beat-street–aug26-2022/event.