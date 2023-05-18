| How To Book Irctc Tatkal Ticket And Other Details

How to book IRCTC Tatkal Ticket and other details

The Tatkal ticket can be booked on the IRCTC website or app, and there are limited tickets available.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:35 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has made it easy for customers who want to book train tickets at the last moment or in any emergency by introducing the Tatkal reservation system.

The Tatkal ticket can be booked on the IRCTC website or app, and there are limited tickets available. Also, the tickets are only available for the one before the train departs. The Tatkal booking window will open for a limited time and quota. For AC classes, the slots will open at 10 a.m. and at 11 a.m. for non AC classes every day.

How to book IRCTC Tatkal ticket

Step 1: Open the IRCTC website or mobile app

Step 2: Log in with user id, password, and captcha

Step 3: Click on “Book Ticket”

Step 4: Fill in the journey details and quota

Step 5: Choose the train and class

Step 6: Click on “Process,” which directs to a new page

Step 7: Enter passenger details

Step 8: Proceed with the payment, and after payment, the conformed seats will be allotted