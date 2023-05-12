How to download TS POLYCET 2023 Hall Ticket, check direct link

The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training has scheduled the TS POLYCET exam for May 17, 2023.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:54 AM, Fri - 12 May 23

Polycet

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2023 has released the hall ticket. Candidates who registered for the examination can download the hall ticket on the official website: https://polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in/#!/index

The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training has scheduled the TS POLYCET exam for May 17, 2023. The results are likely to be released 10 days after the exam.

How to download the TS POLYCET 2023 Hall Ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website: https://polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in/#!/index

Step 2: Click on the hall ticket link given on the home page.

Step 3: After clicking, it will direct you to a new page where it will ask for your registration number, mobile number of SSC hall tick number

Step 4: TS POLYCET 2023 hall ticket will be displayed and available for download.