How to incorporate maximalism into wedding

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 06:39 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Hyderabad: Going all out for weddings is the new in this year, and this trend definitely has all our eyes on it!

Couples are now planning grand weddings with great details. From themes and décor to food and fashion, everything overdone would still be less. Bright attire, great hair, and blinding bling are a must with maximalist wedding fashion.

If you are planning a wedding and are low on ideas, here are a few ways on how to incorporate maximalism into your wedding:

Grand venues

Consider large spaces with a variety of setup options or a mix of indoor and outdoor spaces. Places with grand interior designs and a place to do great set-ups will be the best choice.

Dress codes

Send in wardrobe planners along with your invites but do not mention a particular style. Inspire guests with a dress code with bright colours, patterns, or statement attire like gowns or lehenga, and something that will be available in everyone’s wardrobe.

Put effort into your invitations

Wedding invites give many an impression of how the event would be, so it is important to make the first impression a good one. Add stylish designs, textures, and fonts to your invites. You can also think of something unique rather than a paper to grab all the attention.

Dress to impress

The couples should make a statement look with bold colours, loud patterns, embroideries, and try to step back from traditional attires. Do not forget to accessorise your outfits well.

Special entrance

Arrive at the wedding in style that will make your guests remember it and talk about the wedding throughout the year. Make an entrance in a luxury car, or include the bridesmaid or groomsmen in the entry. Remember to make it unique and unforgettable.

Over-the-top cakes

When it comes to cakes, go BIG! Stack your cake up high with each layer giving different flavours and an extraordinary design. You can also go for hanging cakes if you find the right baker.

Depending on your budget, there can be many ideas to incorporate into a maximal wedding making it an unforgettable one. Just make bold choices and choose unique styles to give your wedding a grand and luxurious look.