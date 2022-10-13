How to start afresh

Yes, the circumstances may be beyond one’s control, but one can always navigate failure.

Hyderabad: When preparing for competitive exams, especially those that make or break a career, it’s normal to feel daunted. There are aspirants who crack the exam and move on, and there are also those students who for some reason don’t make it in their first attempt. So, a feeling of demotivation plagues such aspirants when they try to take the exam again.

So, take responsibility for what happened and accept the failure. Accepting it doesn’t make you a loser; it clears the way for you to move ahead.

Analyse where you went wrong in the exam or your preparation. Make sure you don’t repeat the mistake.

Change your focus to some pleasurable activity which could be a hobby you sacrificed in preparation for the exam. Sometimes, taking a step back and enjoying mundane activities can also help bring one back on track. It’s important to take a break from studying.

Think about past success and how you achieved it. This will boost your confidence and inspire you to make renewed efforts towards repeating this success.

Have faith in your abilities. You have control on your life and the choices you make. Don’t question yourself as the moment you start doubting your actions is when trouble will arise.

Never forget what your goals are and why you are working so hard. At the end of the day, how you deal with failure decides the kind of person you are going to be. So wake up and inspire yourself to begin anew.